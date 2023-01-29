COLLEGE NEWS

Local students

named to BJU

Dean's List

GREENVILLE -- The following students are among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

They are Sarah Proett of Orangeburg and Gwendolynn Williams of Elloree.

2 graduate

USCB in December

BLUFFTON -- Megan Huff of Bowman and Laura Patrick of St. George were among 137 students graduating from the University of South Carolina Beaufort on Dec. 10, 2022

College of Charleston

holds winter 2022

commencement

CHARLESTON -- Emily Benton of Bamberg and Victoria Smith and Xavier Pinedo, both of Orangeburg, recently received their degrees from the College of Charleston during the Winter 2022 Commencement ceremony.