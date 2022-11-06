COLLEGE NEWS

Local students

receive honors

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University name the following students to the summer 2022 President's List and Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Glennda Cain of Bamberg and Dixon Paulling of St. Matthews were named to the President’s List. Theresa Chavis of Neeses, Kimberly Waters of North, Tiante Benjamin-McDowell of St. Matthews and Loreal Williamson of Blackville were named to the Dean’s List.

CCTC honors

associate degree

nursing graduates

SUMTER -- Taylor White of Orangeburg was recognized for completing the requirements for the Associate Degree Nursing program at Central Carolina Technical College.

Bochette earns

Dean's List honors

BOSTON -- Hailey Bochette of Elloree earned Dean's List honors for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.

The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Bochette is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the class of 2025.

Barra makes

Dean's List at

Roger Williams

BRISTOL, R.I. -- Sydney Barra of Ridgevile has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.

Birkland honored

ADELPHI, Md. -- Jeffry Chase Birkland of Cameron was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at the University of Maryland’s Global Campus.To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Local students

graduate Furman

GREENVILLE – Jayla Hill of Cordova and Shaelyn Rivers-Green of North were graduated from Furman University on May 7.

Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. She is the daughter of Janice Spells.

Rivers-Green received a bachelor’s degree in computer science and Japanese studies. She is the daughter of Lynn M. Rivers and Signeous Green.

Honors lists

students named

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kayla Mack of Elloree was named to the University of Alabama dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above).