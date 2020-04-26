COLLEGE NEWS:

Orientation leaders

named for 2020

AIKEN -- Carol Dunlap of Cope and Catherine Garvin of Springfield have been named as pacesetters for 2020 at the University of South Carolina Aiken. These student-leaders conduct orientation, introducing incoming freshmen and transfer students to the university.

USC Aiken offers undergraduate and master's degrees to approximately 3,700 students in 50 programs of study. It is ranked the #2 public regional college in the South by U.S. News & World Report's guide "America's Best Colleges." The 2020 distinction marks USC Aiken's 22nd consecutive ranking among the top three in this category. The university held the first-place ranking 14 times during that period.