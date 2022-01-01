COLLEGE NEWS

White inducted

into NSCS

Lakeisha Jessica Shante White of Orangeburg has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation's leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum 3.0 GPA.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10 percent of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

CCU names

graduates

CONWAY -- Kendall Gordon of Orangeburg and Keoshia Huffman of North were among those recognized by Coastal Carolina University during its in-person summer 2021 commencement ceremony on Aug. 6.

Huffman majored in sociology. Gordon majored in graphic design.

Brown named new

member of ODK

LEXINGTON, Va. -- Ajzahn Brown of St. George is among the new initiates of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, during October 2021.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Brown attends Coastal Carolina University.

