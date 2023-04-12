Lander announces

honors lists

for fall 2022

GREENWOOD.— Lander University has announced the names of undergraduates who have been named to the President’s List and Dean's List during the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.

The university also has announced the names of the undergraduate students who have been named to the Freshman Honor Roll for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 over the course of the semester. Students are listed by their hometowns below. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate. The Freshman Honor Roll recognizes students who have earned less than 30 credit hours and have achieved a GPA of 3.0-3.49 during their first year of study.