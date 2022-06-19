COLLEGE NEWS

Scholarship

recipients named

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina State Fair has named its Ride of Your Life Scholarship recipients for 2022.

Area residents receiving the scholarships are JoCobe D. Fields of Orangeburg Wilkinson High School, Riley Mae Johnson of Bamberg-Erhrardt High School, Raj Patel of Denmark-Olar High School and Lauren Knight of Swansea High School.

The S.C. State Fair annually awards scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university or technical college in the state.

The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application. The scholarships may cover tuition or other educational expenses like on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.

Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

Davis names

to GSU spring

honors list

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ariel Davis of Orangeburg has been named to Georgia Southern University’s spring 2022 President's List.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

CCTC names

honor students,

graduates

SUMTER -- Central Carolina Technical College recently honored students who were named to the spring 2022 President's and Dean’s lists for part-time students.

Emily Mueller of Orangeburg qualified for the President’s List and Jasmine Floyd-Bowman of Orangeburg was named to the Dean’s List.

Also, three area residents graduated from Central Carolina Technical College in May.

They are Jeffry Birkland of Cameron, Jacqueline Simmons Felder of Orangeburg and Lauren Weatherford of St. Matthews.

Black receives

scholarship

from NMSC

EVANSTON, Ill. –The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that Emmeline M. Black of North is among more than 2,600 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners, who plan to attend their institution, from the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Black plans to attend the University of South Florida.

Funchess graduates

from Spartanburg

Methodist College

SPARTANBURG -- Abigail Funchess of Rowesville graduated May 7, 2022, from Spartanburg Methodist College.

Local students

graduate NGU

TIGERVILLE -- Two local students graduated from North Greenville University during its spring commencement on April 29.

They are William Austin Ehrhardt of Cordova and Stephen Brandon Antley of Orangeburg.

