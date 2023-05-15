Proett named
to Dean's List
at Bob Jones
GREENVILLE -- Sarah Proett of Orangeburg, a senior interior architecture and design major, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2023 Dean's List
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Local students
set to graduate
from UGA
ATHENS, Ga. -- The University of Georgia has recognized more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises.
Ashton McLean of Holly Hill and Jonathan Adrian Hunter of Orangeburg are candidates for DVM Veterinary Medicine; and Caroline Banks McConnell of Orangeburg is a candidate for a BS biology.
Davis among
MSU's Spirit of
State recipients
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. -- Yasmine Davis of Eutawville, a geoscience major, is a recipient of Mississippi State's premier student recognition, the Spirit of State Award.
Organized by the university's Division of Student Affairs, the 18th annual Spirit of State Awards honor students making a positive impact on peers and the broader campus community through organization involvement, service to the institution and personal actions promoting school spirit and tradition.
Graham honored
by Citadel
Graduate College
CHARLESTON -- Cassidy Graham of Orangeburg has been recognized by The Citadel as a member of the graduating class that excelled during their time at the college.
Each year, The Citadel Graduate College celebrates student and faculty excellence in areas of academics, leadership and service during the annual CGC Awards Ceremony.