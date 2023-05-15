Proett named

to Dean's List

at Bob Jones

GREENVILLE -- Sarah Proett of Orangeburg, a senior interior architecture and design major, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2023 Dean's List

The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Local students

set to graduate

from UGA

ATHENS, Ga. -- The University of Georgia has recognized more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises.

Ashton McLean of Holly Hill and Jonathan Adrian Hunter of Orangeburg are candidates for DVM Veterinary Medicine; and Caroline Banks McConnell of Orangeburg is a candidate for a BS biology.

Davis among

MSU's Spirit of

State recipients

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. -- Yasmine Davis of Eutawville, a geoscience major, is a recipient of Mississippi State's premier student recognition, the Spirit of State Award.

Organized by the university's Division of Student Affairs, the 18th annual Spirit of State Awards honor students making a positive impact on peers and the broader campus community through organization involvement, service to the institution and personal actions promoting school spirit and tradition.

Graham honored

by Citadel

Graduate College

CHARLESTON -- Cassidy Graham of Orangeburg has been recognized by The Citadel as a member of the graduating class that excelled during their time at the college.

Each year, The Citadel Graduate College celebrates student and faculty excellence in areas of academics, leadership and service during the annual CGC Awards Ceremony.