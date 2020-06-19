COLLEGE NEWS: Students win awards, qualify for academic honors

Orangeburg student
honored by Denny’s
SPARTANBURG – Mikayla Foggie, a college sophomore from Orangeburg, has been recognized as a 2019 Denny’s Hungry for Education™ Scholar during a special virtual commencement program, featuring a speech by the NBA star and entrepreneur Magic Johnson and hosted by comedian Akintunde.
In her essay to combat childhood hunger, she wrote, “That’s why I believe Denny’s can impact this big issue we face on a day to day basis by: starting an initiative that is open to everyone but mainly for those in need of food. Other items should be provided for personal care but the main focus should be feeding the individuals. A small container with two or pancakes and eggs is something not simple but easily made and fast to distribute.”
Foggie was selected by the Tom Joyner Foundation.
Denny’s Hungry for Education™ (HFE) is a scholarship program that recognizes and rewards students who show initiative and creativity in helping Denny’s fight childhood hunger. Partnering with 11 non-profit, minority advocacy organizations, Denny’s awarded over $300,000 in scholarships this year to deserving elementary, high school and college students.
Lambda Pi Eta
announces
new members
AIKEN -- Kaitlin Hutson of Springfield has been named as a new member of the University of South Carolina Aiken chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication honor society.
Lambda Pi Eta was founded in 1985 at the University of Arkansas. The National Communication Association established LPH as an affiliate organization and as the official national communication honor society for undergraduates in 1995. In February 1996, Lambda Pi Eta was certified by the Association of College Honor Societies.
Local students
awarded scholarships
to Wofford College
SPARTANBURG -- Wofford College congratulates more than 200 students who have been awarded scholarships beginning in the fall 2020 semester.
The following local students earned scholarships: Andrew Sims Arends of Orangeburg, was awarded a Benjamin Wofford Scholarship; Davin Cassidy Johnson of Swansea, Old Main Scholarship; Harrison Freeman Kilgus of Elloree, Old Main Scholarship; and Margaret Anne McLeod of St. Matthews, Old Main Scholarship.
Tindall receives
Clemson award
Christle Tindall of Orangeburg was honored with the Dr. Curtis D. White and Eartha L. White Annual Award at Clemson University.
Christle is a junior agricultural education major in the teaching emphasis area.
Brickle earns
honor
NEWBERRY -- Ashlie Brickle, a psychology major from Cope, is among students receiving departmental honors from the Newberry College Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Brickle is a psychology major.
Justice makes
Dean’s List
MARSHALL, Mo. -- Virginia Justice of Springfield has qualified for the spring 2020 Dean's List at Missouri Valley College.
The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
Justice is a sophomore studying agri-business.
Students named
to BJU Dean's List
GREENVILLE -- Three students from The T&D Region are among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
They are Wesley Battle of Orangeburg, a junior cinema production major; Christi Smith of St. Matthews, a sophomore biblical counseling major; and Gwendolynn Williams of Elloree, a freshman communication major.
Corps of Cadets
graduates
class of 2020
CHARLESTON -- Nearly 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets accepted diplomas during The Citadel's virtual commencement ceremony on May 9. In addition to graduating, about 30% of the class accepted commissions as U.S. military officers in all branches of service.
Local graduates include Megan Davis of Orangeburg, criminal justice; Grayson Rickenbaker of Cameron, criminal justice; Hart Harley, biology, and Rashad Riley, sport management, both of St. Matthews; Isaac Sauls of Smoaks, business administration; and Dacota Kinsey of Bamberg, business administration.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!