COLLEGE NEWS: Students qualify for academic honors

Wofford releases
spring Dean's List
SPARTANBURG – Four students from The T&D Region have qualified for Wofford College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
They are Chandler Weatherford of Holly Hill, Logan Teague of Orangeburg, Stewart Bull of Santee and Bennet Mitchum of St. George.
Mack honored
by UA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kayla Mack of Elloree was named to the University of Alabama’s Dean's List.
Students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above to qualify for the Dean’s List.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!