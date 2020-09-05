COLLEGE NEWS: Students earn honors, degrees

Wilson honored
by CCTC
SUMTER – Felix Wilson of Santee was one of 66 Central Carolina Technical College students who received academic awards for displaying the highest level of achievement throughout the 2019-2020 academic year.
Wilson received the Outstanding Work Study Award in the area of Student Engagement.
Although COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the traditional Awards Convocation ceremony, recipients were acknowledged virtually this year and were able to pick up their awards on campus.
Cook graduates
from Harding Univ.
SEARCY, Ark. -- Hunter Cook of Holly Hill received a bachelor’s degree from Harding University during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.
Rowesville resident
earns degree
from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY -- Chelsea Holcombe of Rowesville has earned a Master of Science, Nursing-Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN) degree from Western Governors University.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 123,000 students nationwide and has more than 190,000 graduates in all 50 states.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!