COLLEGE NEWS: Students earn honors, degrees

Wilson honored

by CCTC

SUMTER – Felix Wilson of Santee was one of 66 Central Carolina Technical College students who received academic awards for displaying the highest level of achievement throughout the 2019-2020 academic year.

Wilson received the Outstanding Work Study Award in the area of Student Engagement.

Although COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the traditional Awards Convocation ceremony, recipients were acknowledged virtually this year and were able to pick up their awards on campus.

Cook graduates

from Harding Univ.

SEARCY, Ark. -- Hunter Cook of Holly Hill received a bachelor’s degree from Harding University during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.

Rowesville resident

earns degree

from WGU