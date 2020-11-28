COLLEGE NEWS: Scholarship winner named

Akimola awarded

NCIS scholarship

Jaevien Akinmola of Manning, a junior agribusiness major, has received a scholarship from the National Crop Insurance Services.

He is the sole recipient of the scholarship for South Carolina State University and will be awarded $1,500 each academic year for up to four semesters. The scholarship can be used for tuition, books, fees and other education-related expenses.

Akinmola also is a 2019 recipient of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 1890 Scholars Program. He was selected to participate in the USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture Program and was invited to attend the USDA’s 2020 Agricultural Outlook Forum as an attendee this past February.

To qualify and remain eligible for the NCIS scholarship, students must have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average in an agricultural discipline and be in good standing at their university.

Class of 2021

wears the ring

CHARLESTON -- The members of the class of 2021 who join the thousands of alumni wearing The Citadel ring include:

Branchville: Katelynn Linder