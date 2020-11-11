 Skip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS: Norway student named to Sigma Alpha Lambda
COLLEGE NEWS: Norway student named to Sigma Alpha Lambda

Brown honored

Sigma Alpha Lambda has announced that Richard M. Brown II of Norway has been recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, national leadership and honors organization, at Clemson University.

Sigma Alpha Lambda is a national leadership and honors organization dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development, and lifelong professional fulfillment.

