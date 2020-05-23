COLLEGE NEWS: Local student named to honor society

Local student
inducted into
honor society
GREENWOOD -- James Brandon Weeks of Orangeburg is among 19 Lander University business students who were inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society during a March 10 ceremony.
Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to qualify for membership, and those who accept the invitation to join, become lifetime members of the international business honor society.
Evans graduates
Univ. of Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. -- Lorenval Donta Evans of Santee has graduated the University of Mississippi on May 9, 2020.
Evans received a bachelor of business administration degree. Evans is a general business major in the School of Business Administration.
McKnight graduates
from Boise State
BOISE, Idaho -- Lateenya Mcknight of Orangeburg has graduated from Boise State University.
Mcknight received a master of social work degree.
