COLLEGE NEWS: Local student named to honor society
0 comments

COLLEGE NEWS: Local student named to honor society

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local student

inducted into

honor society

GREENWOOD -- James Brandon Weeks of Orangeburg is among 19 Lander University business students who were inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society during a March 10 ceremony. 

Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to qualify for membership, and those who accept the invitation to join, become lifetime members of the international business honor society. 

Evans graduates

Univ. of Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. -- Lorenval Donta Evans of Santee has graduated the University of Mississippi on May 9, 2020.

Evans received a bachelor of business administration degree. Evans is a general business major in the School of Business Administration.

McKnight graduates

from Boise State

BOISE, Idaho -- Lateenya Mcknight of Orangeburg has graduated from Boise State University.

Mcknight received a master of social work degree.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News