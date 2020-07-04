COLLEGE NEWS: Lander names grads, announces academic honors
0 comments

COLLEGE NEWS: Lander names grads, announces academic honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lander University

names spring

2020 graduates

GREENWOOD — Five residents of The T&D Region graduated from Lander University at the close of the 2020 academic year.

They are Tynisha Moody of Denmark; Fashoda Ijynay Bradley, Kennae' Da'Chelle Payne and Jasmine Moneshia Rivers, all of Orangeburg; and Josiah Thompson-Byrd of Cordova.

Lander releases

honors lists

for spring 2020

GREENWOOD – Several area residents are among the Lander University undergraduates who have been named to the President’s List and the Dean's List during the 2019-20 school year.

Students who qualified for the President’s List are Savannah Williams of Bamberg; Skylar Brown of Williston; and Imon Govan, Jordon Mack, Davarsha O'Neal, Jasmine Rivers, James Weeks and Liam Worley, all of Orangeburg.

Those named to the Dean’s List are Kerri Crosby and Tynisha Moody, both of Bamberg; Aniukha Davis and De'Asia Jenkins, both of Eutawville; and Kimberly Hall and Karynton Odom, both of Orangeburg.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.9.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack Press Conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News