COLLEGE NEWS: Lander names grads, announces academic honors

GREENWOOD — Five residents of The T&D Region graduated from Lander University at the close of the 2020 academic year.

They are Tynisha Moody of Denmark; Fashoda Ijynay Bradley, Kennae' Da'Chelle Payne and Jasmine Moneshia Rivers, all of Orangeburg; and Josiah Thompson-Byrd of Cordova.

GREENWOOD – Several area residents are among the Lander University undergraduates who have been named to the President’s List and the Dean's List during the 2019-20 school year.

Students who qualified for the President’s List are Savannah Williams of Bamberg; Skylar Brown of Williston; and Imon Govan, Jordon Mack, Davarsha O'Neal, Jasmine Rivers, James Weeks and Liam Worley, all of Orangeburg.

Those named to the Dean’s List are Kerri Crosby and Tynisha Moody, both of Bamberg; Aniukha Davis and De'Asia Jenkins, both of Eutawville; and Kimberly Hall and Karynton Odom, both of Orangeburg.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.9.

