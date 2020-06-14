COLLEGE NEWS: Honors lists, graduates announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local students

make Anderson

Dean's List

ANDERSON -- The following students were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the 2020 spring semester.

They are McKenzie Osborne of Cameron; Alyssa Craig and Sarah Swatts, both of Orangeburg; Peyton Herndon of St. George; and Kelly Glover of Springfield.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

UF announces

graduates

FINDLAY, Ohio -- Lynn Fralix of St. George received a master of arts in education degree from the University of Findlay.

Bridges makes

Mars Hill

Dean's List

MARS HILL, N.C. -- Hunter Allan Bridges of Bamberg has been named to Mars Hill University’s Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.