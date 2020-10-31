COLLEGE NEWS: Honors, grads announced

GSU announces

spring honors

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 President's List.

Area residents who qualified were Ariel Davis and April Hancock, both of Orangeburg, and Cody Prentiss of St. George.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students

graduate from

Coastal Carolina

CONWAY -- Coastal Carolina University saw nearly 400 students graduate in summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony.

Among the students who graduated were Nilam Patel, Brianna Savage and Darastus Glover, all of Orangeburg.

Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach. It offers baccalaureate degrees in 94 major fields of study. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology.

