 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE NEWS: Honors, grads announced
0 comments

COLLEGE NEWS: Honors, grads announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GSU announces

spring honors

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 President's List.

Area residents who qualified were Ariel Davis and April Hancock, both of Orangeburg, and Cody Prentiss of St. George.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students

graduate from

Coastal Carolina

CONWAY -- Coastal Carolina University saw nearly 400 students graduate in summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony.

Among the students who graduated were Nilam Patel, Brianna Savage and Darastus Glover, all of  Orangeburg.

Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach. It offers baccalaureate degrees in 94 major fields of study. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack Press Conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News