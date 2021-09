COLLEGE NEWS: Honor students named

USC Aiken names

2021 graduates

AIKEN – Four T&D Region residents are among the University of South Carolina's August 2021 graduates.

They are Paul Flaherty and Marquis Howard, both of Orangeburg; Stokes Brownlee of St. George; and Savannah Wright of St. Matthews.

Owens receives

master’s degree

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Avery Owens of Orangeburg received a master of arts degree from the University of Alabama during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31, 2021.

CCTC honors

lists released

SUMTER – Three students from The T&D Region have qualified for academic honors at Central Carolina Technical College for the summer 2021 session.Ronald Palmer of Vance was named to the President's List, and Jeffry Birkland of Cameron and Lauren Weatherford of St Matthews were named to the Dean’s List.

OCtech announces