COLLEGE NEWS:Graduates, honors lists released

Corbett graduates

in NGU's 2020

December class

TIGERVILLE -- Deborah Michelle Corbett of Orangeburg received her Master of Business Administration degree from North Greenville University on Dec. 4, 2020.

Area students

make CCU

Dean's List

CONWAY – Several T&D Region residents were named to the Coastal Carolina University Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

They are Melinda Baughman, James Bookard, Jalen Darby and Sikeem Keller, all of Orangeburg; Hannah Claffey of Eutawville; Iyanna Chancy and Amari McCants, both of Santee; and Antanique Bellinger of Vance.

Battle, Proett

earn honors

at Bob Jones

GREENVILLE -- Wesley Luckenbill Battle of Orangeburg was named to the Bob Jones University President's List for high academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Sarah Proett of Orangeburg qualified for the Dean's List.