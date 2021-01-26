COLLEGE NEWS:Graduates, honors lists released

Corbett graduates
in NGU's 2020
December class
TIGERVILLE -- Deborah Michelle Corbett of Orangeburg received her Master of Business Administration degree from North Greenville University on Dec. 4, 2020.
Area students
make CCU
Dean's List
CONWAY – Several T&D Region residents were named to the Coastal Carolina University Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
They are Melinda Baughman, James Bookard, Jalen Darby and Sikeem Keller, all of Orangeburg; Hannah Claffey of Eutawville; Iyanna Chancy and Amari McCants, both of Santee; and Antanique Bellinger of Vance.
Battle, Proett
earn honors
at Bob Jones
GREENVILLE -- Wesley Luckenbill Battle of Orangeburg was named to the Bob Jones University President's List for high academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Sarah Proett of Orangeburg qualified for the Dean's List.
To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
5 graduate
from College
of Charleston
CHARLESTON -- Mahalie Muckenfuss and LaShana Glen-Hall, both of Dorchester; Adriana Hall and Logan Robertson, both of Orangeburg; and A'merical Johnson of Batesburg recently graduated from the College of Charleston.
Students make
honors lists
SUMTER – Four area residents have qualified for academic honors at Central Carolina Technical College for the fall 2020 term..
Named to the President’s List for part-time students are Lauren Jones of St Matthews, Ronald Palmer of Vance and Felix Wilson of Santee. Brittani Smith of Eutawville was named to the Dean's List for part-time students.
Lander announces
fall 2020 graduates
GREENWOOD – Four students from The T&D Region who received degrees during Lander University’s 162nd commencement ceremony on Dec. 15, 2020.
They are Keatin Ramsey of Ridgeville, Donald Miles of St. George, NyKeia Brown of Bowman and Octavia Durant, of Vance
Students named
to Dean's List
at Anderson Univ.
ANDERSON -- Sarah Swatts of Orangeburg, Peyton Herndon of St. George and Kelly Glover of Springfield.were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the fall semester.
In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.