Wofford release spring 2023 Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — Andrew Arends, Laurie McGee and Margaret McLeod, all of St. Matthews, were named to the Wofford College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Lander announces spring 2023 grads, honor students

GREENWOOD — Several local residents were among Lander University graduates during its 167th commencement ceremony on May 3. The university also released the names of students who qualified for the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

The graduates are Emily-Ann Whitaker of Bamberg; Kaitlyn Marie Williamson, James Brandon Weeks and Liam Hatcher Worley, all of Orangeburg; Olivia Brice McFarland of St. Matthews; and Bryn Olivia Mack of Swansea.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average over the course of the semester and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.9 and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate.

President’s List

Bamberg: Emily-Ann Whitaker

Branchville: Sherrelle Infinger

Cope: Grace Cooper

Orangeburg: Kaitlyn Williamson

St. Matthews: Olivia McFarland

Swansea: David Rucker

Dean’s List

Branchville: Kimberley Duclos

Cameron: Presley Collins

Cope: Skylar Stillinger

Dorchester: Saudarya Gavin

Orangeburg: Liam Worley

Walterboro: Hope Crosby

Williston: Sabrina List

Davis named to JSU Dean’s List

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Zoey Davis of Orangeburg has been named to the Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University for an outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.

Local students earn academic honors

TROY, Ala. – Hazel Felkel of Elloree has been named to the Chancellor’s List and Aniyah Greene of Orangeburg has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.

The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Corps of Cadets graduates

CHARLESTON — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets class of 2023 is now part of the Long Gray Line.

More than 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremonies on May 6. Approximately 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services.

Local graduates include Rudy Kirven of Bowman; Prince Moody of Denmark; Hikeem Elmore and Charles Hopkins, both of Holly Hill; Heyden Goldiner of Neeses; Benjamin Brockington, William Connor, Weston Davis and Evan Lambrecht, all of Orangeburg; and Bryan Furtick of Rowesville.

Citadel Graduate College names class of 2023

CHARLESTON — The Citadel Graduate College class of 2023 accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremony on May 6. Almost 400 undergraduate transfer and graduate students participated in the spring commencement events.

Local graduates include Cassidy Graham of Orangeburg; Andrew Condon of Santee; and Justin Brownlee and Julia Smoak, both of St. George.