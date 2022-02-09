COLLEGE NEWS: Fall honors' lists announced

CCU releases

fall honors lists

CONWAY – The following local students earned a spot on the President's and Dean’s lists for the fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Those named to the President’s List include Selena Hughes of Elloree; and Omarion Kelly and Aaron Tinker, both of Orangeburg.

Students qualifying for the Dean’s List are Ashley Smith of Elloree; Stylexus Benjamin of Holly Hill; Desmond Brooks, Emily Kruger and Ashanti Pringle, all of Orangeburg; Ajzahn Brown of St. George; Morgan Baltzegar of St. Matthews; Jalen Parrish of Swansea; and Antanique Bellinger of Vance.

SNHU announces

fall President's List

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Destiny Antley and Ashley Strickland, both of Cordova, have been named to the fall 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University.



College of

Charleston holds

commencement

CHARLESTON -- Frances Diaz-Evans of Orangeburg has graduated from the College of Charleston.

She received a Master of Education in languages degree during the winter 2021 commencement ceremony.

Dean's, President's

lists announced

for UA fall term

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two T&D Region residents qualified for academic honors at the University of Alabama.

Mary Robertson of St. George was named to the President’s List.

Jamie Schaffer of Cope was named to the Dean’s List list.

Lander grads

announced

GREENWOOD -- Lander University conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees during the 164th commencement ceremony held on Dec. 15, 2021.

Area students receiving degrees were Aniukha Davis of Eutawville, Bianca Allen of Orangeburg and Tina Smith of St. Matthews.

Baker graduates

in NGU's Dec.

class of 2021

TIGERVILLE -- Benjamin Paul Baker of Willison graduated from North Greenville University on Dec. 10 on the Tigerville campus.

