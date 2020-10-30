COLLEGE NEWS: Citadel releases honors

Gold stars

for Citadel

cadets, students

CHARLESTON -- Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.

William Metts of Branchville, and Jacob Hardee and William Connor, both of Orangeburg, were recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester.

Citadel releases

spring 2020

Dean's List

CHARLESTON -- The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets and students named to the Dean's List include William Metts and Addison Jeffcoat, both of Branchville; Denny Middleton of Eutawville; Aaron Causey, William Connor, Jacob Hardee and Alexander Wannamaker, all of Orangeburg; Bryan Furtick of Rowesville; and Al Hughes and Fuller Prickett, both of St. Matthews.

