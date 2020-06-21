COLLEGE NEWS: Citadel Graduate College awards degrees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Echols named

to dean's list

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Grace Echols of St Matthews was among the more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.

Echols is a student in the UI's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in screenwriting arts.

Citadel’s

Graduate College

awards degrees

CHARLESTON – Three area residents were among the graduate and evening undergraduate students from The Citadel Graduate College accepting degrees during The Citadel's virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.

Local graduates include Wanda Hughes of Orangeburg, education leadership school superintendent; Ashley Camille Russell of Swansea, school psychology; and Jessica Medlin Wise of Bamberg, school psychology.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0