COLLEGE NEWS: Citadel announces academic honors

Gold stars

for spring 2021

CHARLESTON -- Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the spring 2021 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List.

Area cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester include Addison Jeffcoat and William Metts, both of Branchville; William Workman of Cope; Amber Thigpen and Jacob Simmons, both of Holly Hill; Evan Lambrecht, Alexander Wannamaker and William Connor, all of Orangeburg; and Blake Edmunds of St. Matthews.

Summers named

to spring 2021

President's List

CHARLESTON -- William Summers of Orangeburg has been named to the President's List at The Citadel.

The list is a combination of the Dean's List and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Cadets, students

named to Citadel's