COLLEGE NEWS: Citadel announces academic honors

Gold stars
for spring 2021
CHARLESTON -- Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the spring 2021 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List.
Area cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester include Addison Jeffcoat and William Metts, both of Branchville; William Workman of Cope; Amber Thigpen and Jacob Simmons, both of Holly Hill; Evan Lambrecht, Alexander Wannamaker and William Connor, all of Orangeburg; and Blake Edmunds of St. Matthews.
Summers named
to spring 2021
President's List
CHARLESTON -- William Summers of Orangeburg has been named to the President's List at The Citadel.
The list is a combination of the Dean's List and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Cadets, students
named to Citadel's
spring dean's list
CHARLESTON -- The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
The nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester include these local cadets and students: Rudy Kirven of Bowman; Addison Jeffcoat and William Metts, both of Branchville; William Workman of Cope; Charles Hopkins, Jacob Simmons and Amber Thigpen, all of Holly Hill; William Connor, Joshua Crosby, Weston Davis, Evan Lambrecht, William Summers and Alexander Wannamaker, all of Orangeburg; Bryan Furtick of Rowesville; and Blake Edmunds of St. Matthews.