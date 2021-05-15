 Skip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors
COLLEGE NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors

Area residents

named to

honors list

TIGERVILLE -- Grace Myers of Orangeburg and Dustin Self of Cordova were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at North Greenville University in Tigerville.

The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Nawar earns

academic honors

MANKATO, Minn. -- Nudrat Nawar of Orangeburg as named to the Academic High Honor list for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced.

To qualify for the High Honor List, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Georgia Southern

announces fall

2020 Dean's List

STATESBORO, Ga. – Three area students were recognized by Georgia Southern University for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 Dean's List. They are Ariel Davis and Courtney Dowdy, both of Orangeburg, and Maisie Gayken of North.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a

minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Gold stars

for fall 2020

awarded

CHARLESTON -- Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.

Those recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester include William Metts and Katelynn Linder, both of Branchville; William Workman of Cope; Jacob Simmons of Holly Hill; William Connor and Weston Davis, both of Orangeburg; Bryan Furtick of Rowesville; and Blake Edmunds and Fuller Prickett, both of St. Matthews.

2 receive awards

from CCTC

SUMTER -- Lauren Weatherford of St. Matthews and Felix Wilson of Santee were presented academic awards for displaying the highest level of achievement throughout the 2020-2021 academic year at Central Carolina Technical College.

