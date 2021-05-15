COLLEGE NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors

Area residents

named to

honors list

TIGERVILLE -- Grace Myers of Orangeburg and Dustin Self of Cordova were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at North Greenville University in Tigerville.

The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Nawar earns

academic honors

MANKATO, Minn. -- Nudrat Nawar of Orangeburg as named to the Academic High Honor list for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced.

To qualify for the High Honor List, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Georgia Southern

announces fall

2020 Dean's List