Southern Wesleyan
Dean’s List released
CENTRAL – Nyeshia Crosby of Bamberg, Sandy Johnson of Manning and Malachi Beck of Moncks Corner
Each earned a term GPA of 3.5 or higher on all work attempted (12 hours or more) during the fall 2019 semester, with no grade for any single course below a grade of B.
Area students
graduate from CCU
CONWAY – Eights students from the T&D Region participated in commencement ceremonies at Coastal Carolina University on Dec. 17, 2019, marking the last class of the decade to graduate from CCU.
They are Travante James of Denmark; Asia White of Eutawville; Maya Butler, Kedralyn Folk and Donte' Shuler, all of Orangeburg; James Perry of Ridgeville; Dquondre Gadson of Santee; and Johnathan Smith of St. Matthews.
Students earn
honors at PC
Alexis Nicole Crider of Orangeburg, Kobie Josh Kirven of Bowman and Emmalyn Caroline Williams of Bamberg have qualified for academic honors at Presbyterian College for the fall 2019 semester.
Crider was named to the Preisdent’s List. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to qualify for the President’s List.
Kirven and Williams were named to the Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.
Dantzler named
to Dean's List
HARROGATE, Tenn. -- Jada Dantzler of Orangeburg was placed on the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2019 at Lincoln Memorial University.
Dantzler was one of nearly 700 full-time undergraduate students at LMU to have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Wofford announces
fall Dean's List
SPARTANBURG -- Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the fall 2019 semester.
T&D Region residents who qualified for the honor are Evangeline Lee McLean of Orangeburg, Adreana Michelle Flores of Bamberg and Stewart Bickley Bull and Matthew Lawrence Newton, both of Santee.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Anderson releases
honors list for fall
ANDERSON -- Alyssa Craig and Amari Grevious, both of Orangeburg, and Kelly Glover of Springfield were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the 2019 fall semester.
In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
