Lyde named

to SUNY Canton

President's List

CANTON, N.Y. -- SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran has recognized Latitia B. Lyde of Holly Hill for earning high marks during the spring 2023 semester.

Lyde is a SUNY Canton health care management major.

The President's List recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA.

Chandler honored

ATLANTA -- Hannah Chandler of Elloree has been named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

College of Charleston

announces spring

commencement

CHARLESTON -- The College of Charleston celebrated spring 2023 commencement with three ceremonies on May 12-13, 2023.

Graduates from The T&D Region are Kayannia Dunbar of Cordova; Bryan Marvel and Trent Varnes, both of Dorchester; Brice Crider of Holly Hill; Sara Fogle of Neeses; Elisha Ott of St. Matthews; and Thomas McGuire of Swansea.

T&D Region

students graduate

Univ. of Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Ebony Lyons of Bowman and Mary Robertson of St. George were among the University of Alabama's spring 2023 graduates.