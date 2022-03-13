COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honors announced

CCTC names fall

honor students

SUMTER – Four residents of The T&D Region have been named to Central Carolina Technical College’s 2021 fall Dean's List for Part-Time Students.

They are Jeffry Birkland of Cameron; Kasandra Duley and Taylor White, both of Orangeburg; and Lauren Weatherford of St Matthews.

Bochette named

to Emerson

Dean's List

BOSTON -- Hailey Bochette of Elloree is among the students named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Bochette is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the class of 2025.

BJU students

named to Dean's List

GREENVILLE -- Sarah Proett of Orangeburg was among the students named to the Bob Jones University Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Proett is a junior interior architecture and design major

