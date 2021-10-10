COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honors announced by Clemson

Clemson names
honor students
CLEMSON – Clemson University has released the names of students who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s lists for the spring 2021 term.
The President’s List is awarded to those who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours, exclusive of Pass/No Pass coursework. The Dean’s List is awarded to those who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours, exclusive of Pass/No Pass coursework.
President’s List
Bamberg: Satra Muhammad
Branchville: Susan Li, Ashley Wright
Denmark: Alanna Brown
Ehrhardt: Jayden Barnes, Jordan Barnes, Hayden Brown
Holly Hill: Ashley Crider, Ashanti Elliott
Neeses: Sam O’Cain, Courtney Tharp
North: Thomas Lee
Orangeburg: Kelvin Adams, Nicole Ayer, Guy Best, Christie Tindall, Jillee Walter, Amber White
St. Matthews: Christopher Burnette, Jackson Smith, Addie Wright, William Wright
Dean’s List
Bamberg: Dalton Compton, Sterling Dempsey
Bowman: Christopher Thomas
Branchville: William Billbrough, Dylan Dantzler
Cameron: Mary Haigler
Cope: Carter Davis
Denmark: Jaela Tyler
Ehrhardt: Corey Beard
Eutawville: Megan Bryant, Summer Myers
Holly Hill: Sabrina Salley, Samantha Salley
Neeses: Brandon Cuttino
North: Jessica Vanhannegeyn
Orangeburg: Yasmire Evans, Matthew Jennings, Rick Kakanou, Bailey Livingston, Nicholette Lowman, John Pascoe, Parth Patel, Shantasia Pringle
Smoaks: Keeley Murdaugh
St. George: Mary O’Cain
St. Matthews: William Crenshaw, Nicholas Pascoe, Madelyn Smith, Karlynn Wannmaker, Mckayla Zeigler
Swansea: Abigail Krasselt