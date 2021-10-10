 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honors announced by Clemson
0 comments

COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honors announced by Clemson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clemson names

honor students

CLEMSON – Clemson University has released the names of students who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s lists for the spring 2021 term.

The President’s List is awarded to those who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours, exclusive of Pass/No Pass coursework. The Dean’s List is awarded to those who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours, exclusive of Pass/No Pass coursework.

President’s List

Bamberg: Satra Muhammad

Branchville: Susan Li, Ashley Wright

Denmark: Alanna Brown

Ehrhardt: Jayden Barnes, Jordan Barnes, Hayden Brown

Holly Hill: Ashley Crider, Ashanti Elliott

Neeses: Sam O’Cain, Courtney Tharp

North: Thomas Lee

Orangeburg: Kelvin Adams, Nicole Ayer, Guy Best, Christie Tindall, Jillee Walter, Amber White

St. Matthews: Christopher Burnette, Jackson Smith, Addie Wright, William Wright

Dean’s List

Bamberg: Dalton Compton, Sterling Dempsey

Bowman: Christopher Thomas

Branchville: William Billbrough, Dylan Dantzler

Cameron: Mary Haigler

Cope: Carter Davis

Denmark: Jaela Tyler

Ehrhardt: Corey Beard

Eutawville: Megan Bryant, Summer Myers

Holly Hill: Sabrina Salley, Samantha Salley

Neeses: Brandon Cuttino

North: Jessica Vanhannegeyn

Orangeburg: Yasmire Evans, Matthew Jennings, Rick Kakanou, Bailey Livingston, Nicholette Lowman, John Pascoe, Parth Patel, Shantasia Pringle

Smoaks: Keeley Murdaugh

St. George: Mary O’Cain

St. Matthews: William Crenshaw, Nicholas Pascoe, Madelyn Smith, Karlynn Wannmaker, Mckayla Zeigler

Swansea: Abigail Krasselt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 10-8-21

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News