COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honors announced by Clemson

Clemson names

honor students

CLEMSON – Clemson University has released the names of students who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s lists for the spring 2021 term.

The President’s List is awarded to those who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours, exclusive of Pass/No Pass coursework. The Dean’s List is awarded to those who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours, exclusive of Pass/No Pass coursework.