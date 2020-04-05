COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honor students named
0 comments

COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honor students named

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reading illustration

USC Beaufort

releases academic

honor lists

BLUFFTON -- The University of South Carolina Beaufort has announced those students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List and President’s List.

Chancellor’s List

Bamberg: Kersey Nguyen

Branchville: Sarah Linder,

Cordova: Ta'Niyah Felder

Neeses: Carmen Griner, Emily Phillips

St. George: Bethany Bowers, Laura Patrick, Savanna Shelton

President’s List

Branchville: Casey Kinard, Hannah Linder

Cordova: Jacob Fischer

Dorchester: Sarah McCollum

Orangeburg: Zachary Shafer

Swansea: Amanda Smit

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News