COLLEGE NEWS: Academic honor students named

USC Beaufort
releases academic
honor lists
BLUFFTON -- The University of South Carolina Beaufort has announced those students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List and President’s List.
Chancellor’s List
Bamberg: Kersey Nguyen
Branchville: Sarah Linder,
Cordova: Ta'Niyah Felder
Neeses: Carmen Griner, Emily Phillips
St. George: Bethany Bowers, Laura Patrick, Savanna Shelton
President’s List
Branchville: Casey Kinard, Hannah Linder
Cordova: Jacob Fischer
Dorchester: Sarah McCollum
Orangeburg: Zachary Shafer
Swansea: Amanda Smit
