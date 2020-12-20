COLLEGE NEWS: 2 make honors lists

2 from region

honored by

Spartanburg

Methodist

SPARTANBURG – Noah Wesley Bearden of Orangeburg and Abigail L Funchess of Rowesville have qualified for academic honors at Spartanburg Methodist College for grades earned during the fall 2020 academic semester.

Bearden was named to the president’s List and Funchess was named to the Dean’s List.

President's List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher. Dean's List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Santee resident

graduates University

of Central Oklahoma

Santee resident Tracy Ishea Turner graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology as a part of the fall 2020 class.

Nelson graduates

magna cum laude

LaTernicka Nelson, daughter of Plishette Young and Willie Nelson, graduated magna cum laude from Claflin University on Nov. 21.