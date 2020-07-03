Clyburn's Canzater golf event canceled for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rudolph Canzater Memorial Golf Classic tournament in Santee will not be held this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are canceling our 30th anniversary," the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation announced in an email to event supporters.

"The health and safety of everyone associated with our weekend of golf is our number-one priority."

The event is usually held in early August and provides an economic boon for motels, restaurants and other businesses in the Santee area.

The foundation expressed its gratitude "for the generous support" of participants and sponsors for the past 29 years.

The event traditionally attracts hundreds of participants, including business leaders and political figures who come from across the United States to play golf at courses on both sides of Lake Marion and to enjoy social opportunities with each other and with longtime 6th District Congressman James Clyburn, who is House majority whip.