Clyburn's Canzater golf event canceled for 2020
0 comments
alert

Clyburn's Canzater golf event canceled for 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
080818 clyburn

Scholarships and laptops were awarded to 127 Canzater Scholars during the 2018 James E. Clyburn Research & Scholarship Foundation Scholarship Banquet at the Santee Conference Center.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT TARA T. GREENE

The Rudolph Canzater Memorial Golf Classic tournament in Santee will not be held this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are canceling our 30th anniversary," the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation announced in an email to event supporters.

"The health and safety of everyone associated with our weekend of golf is our number-one priority."

The event is usually held in early August and provides an economic boon for motels, restaurants and other businesses in the Santee area.

Clyburn announces ag scholarships for SCSU

The foundation expressed its gratitude "for the generous support" of participants and sponsors for the past 29 years.

Claflin students awarded Clyburn public health scholarships

The event traditionally attracts hundreds of participants, including business leaders and political figures who come from across the United States to play golf at courses on both sides of Lake Marion and to enjoy social opportunities with each other and with longtime 6th District Congressman James Clyburn, who is House majority whip.

Clyburn, others seek expansion of broadband

The event raises money for college scholarships. In previous years, recipients have been invited to gather at the Santee Conference Center for a celebration, and sometimes a dinner, during which scholarships are formally presented, along with various other items donated by major sponsors, often including a laptop computer.

The year, instead of a physical gathering, "there will be a 'Virtual Celebration' for 150 scholarship recipients scheduled soon," the foundation said.

No announcement was made about whether the annual Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Health Fair and the school supply giveaway would also be canceled this year.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack Press Conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News