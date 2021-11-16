Clyburn to address SCSU grads

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn will be the commencement speaker for the December section of the South Carolina State University Class of 2021 at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Also, the congressman will cross the commencement stage with the class to receive the history degree he earned from SC State College in 1961. SC State did not conduct a December ceremony in that era, so Clyburn was unable to march and received his credential by mail.

Commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing capacity in Smith Hammond Middleton. Face coverings will be required for entry and must be worn at all times inside the arena.

Clyburn is the majority whip and the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives. He previously served in the post from 2007 to 2011 and served as assistant Democratic leader from 2011 to 2019.

When he came to Congress in 1993 to represent South Carolina’s sixth congressional district, Clyburn was elected co-president of his freshman class and quickly rose through leadership ranks. He was subsequently elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, vice chair, and later chair, of the House Democratic Caucus.

As a national leader, he has championed rural and economic development and many of his initiatives have become law. His 10-20-30 federal funding formula was included in four sections of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Clyburn is also a passionate supporter of historic preservation and restoration programs. His efforts have restored scores of historic buildings and sites on the campuses of historically black colleges and universities. His legislation created the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor and the Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, elevated the Congaree National Monument to a national park, and established the Reconstruction Era National Monument in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

Clyburn’s humble beginnings in Sumter as the eldest son of an activist, fundamentalist minister and an independent, civic-minded beautician grounded him securely in family, faith and public service. His memoir, “Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black,” was published in 2015, and has been described ‎as a primer that should be read by every student interested in pursuing a career in public service.

Clyburn and his late wife, Dr. Emily England Clyburn, met as students at South Carolina State and were married for 58 years before her death in September 2019. The marriage brought three daughters, Mignon Clyburn, Jennifer Reed, and Angela Clyburn; and four grandchildren.

The Clyburn family has generously supported SC State over the years, including the establishment of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholarships.

