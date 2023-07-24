Tyron L. Clinton has been appointed South Carolina State University’s director of Student Success and Retention Programs, a position he had held on an acting basis since May 2022.

“Mr. Clinton will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of academic success strategies and initiatives that will contribute to student success, college completion and career/graduate school placement,” said Dr. Lisa Sparks, executive director for the First Year Experience at S.C. State. “In collaboration with faculty and key student support services departments, Clinton will also ensure comprehensive intervention services that will lead to increased graduation rates.”

Clinton has over 20 years of progressive experience working with students and youth.

“Mr. Clinton’s passion is mentoring youth and ensuring all students have a chance to receive a college education, which lays the foundation for the leadership role in SSRP,” said Dr. David Staten, S.C. State associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs.

He previously served as the associate director of TRiO Programs at S.C. State, working directly with students, school counselors and administrators that provided assistance and preparation for post-secondary education.

He also was responsible for planning and developing social and cultural activities for high school students and establishing appropriate academic and personal goals through intrusive academic advising.

Other responsibilities included counseling; study skills workshops; financial aid and scholarships assistance; career development and financial literacy.

His other professional experience included program manager for talent search at S.C. State. The role required him to identify and assist students in grades 6-12 from underrepresented backgrounds with graduation from high school to postsecondary education.

He also served as coordinator of S.C. State’s GEAR-UP program. His responsibilities included assisting GEAR-UP students with passing exams; monitoring student's grades/credits to promote on-time graduation and completion of college pre-requisite curriculum and providing grade-level appropriate information about career and college options.

Clinton has several honors and professional affiliations. He is a recipient of the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers Association Community Service Award, a member of Edisto Lodge No. 39 Prince Hall Affiliated Masonry and a motivational speaker.

He received a bachelor's degree in social work from South Carolina State University and a master's degree in professional counseling from Webster University. He also is a certified global career development facilitator.

Clinton and his wife Adrienne have two adult children.