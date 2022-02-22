Claflin students capture highest finish for an HBCU at national competition

A trio of Claflin University School of Business scholars became the first team from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to advance to a bracket final at the 11th National Diversity Case Competition held last month at Indiana University. The National Diversity Case Competition provides career opportunities for top-level, diverse talent from colleges and universities across the country. The history-making team of Therese A. Lapierre, Brianna Williams, and Frederick Uy were runners-up in the competition, that was hosted by IU’s Kelley School of Business.

“Claflin University is the only HBCU that ever reached this level in this competition," said Dr. Benjamin Yumol, associate professor of management in Claflin’s School of Business. “It confirms the competitiveness of our program and its students. It also highlights the school’s initiatives to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.”

LaPierre is a senior business administration major from Denmark, S.C. and Williams is a junior marketing major from Moncks Corner, S.C. Uy is a senior from Tacoma, Wash. He has dual majors in business administration and computer science.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished,” said Uy, who has accepted a full-time position as a financial analyst with Google after he graduates. “Brianna and Therese were amazing teammates. We proved that HBCUs can compete with other top universities. Our achievement was a testament to how Claflin professors in the school of business are helping us develop the intellectual, management, and practical skills necessary for successful careers in business.”

The event is held annually during the weekend before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and was hosted virtually for a second straight year. The event featured workshops, networking sessions, and presentations about career opportunities for top-level, diverse talent from colleges and universities across the country companies that value inclusion.

“We are proud to once again, host this competition. A founding principle of this event is that diversity in business benefits all of us. The value to society of this event is as important today as it was when we welcomed the first NDCC participants to Kelley in 2012,” said Idalene “Idie” Kesner, dean of the Kelley School and the Frank P. Popoff chair of strategic management.

The case problem used during the competition addressed a real-world issue for many companies: how to increase adoption of robotics and automation for small and medium-sized businesses, particularly those that are minority-owned. Judges were looking for creative solutions that leverage the students’ diverse backgrounds and encourage a solution where authentic differences in backgrounds, experiences, cultures, and thoughts are appreciated.

Participants included 140 undergraduate students from 35 of the nation’s widely respected business schools. Claflin was one of three HBCUs at the competition. Teams competed for $22,000 in prize money and each team included two members from an underrepresented population. Prizes were awarded to the winner, the finalists, and the runners-up in each bracket. The University of Denver was this year’s top finisher.

“Events such as the National Diversity Case Competition allow our students to showcase their talents and skills to industry leaders, representatives of prestigious graduate schools, and other talented students,” Yumol said. “It also provided them an opportunity to apply and integrate knowledge learned in the classroom and present it in a professional and business-like manner. Participating in these types of events can also lead to internships and jobs after graduation.”

