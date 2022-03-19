Claflin Pantry expands with KPMG sponsorship

The Claflin University Office of Career Development recently bridged a sponsorship with Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) to receive non-perishable food donations for the university’s Panther Pantry.

As part of the KPMG Accelerate 2025 Initiative, the firm partnered with Pack Shack in Arkansas to combat the epidemic of food insecurity on HBCU campuses. Under KPMG’s Feed Your Mind Initiative, Claflin is receiving 66 Be Neighborly Provision boxes, each containing 30 essential food items such as peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauce, rice, beans, canned chicken, canned tuna, and snacks.

According to Carolyn Snell, assistant to the vice president for student development and services and director of career development, the Panther Pantry serves a dual purpose on Claflin’s campus. It supports the university’s regular meal plan by offering students the opportunity to receive food outside traditional dining hours, as well as a place for students to come and receive free food.

“This opportunity means a lot to us, but it means more to the students. If they’re able to come to the pantry and pick out items that we have stocked, then it aids in them not having to go out and spend money on fast food, especially at night,” Snell said.

“As a freshman, I do not have access to a car on campus so, unlike many students, I am not able to go get food whenever I want. I found myself being hungry in-between cafe hours and not having easy access to snacks. It’s nice that I not only get to work the Pantry, but I also get to use it as a resource to get food for my room,” said Jayla Bryant, Panther Pantry volunteer and student ambassador with the Claflin University Office of Career Development.

The Panther Pantry launched in 2020 but grew tremendously in 2021 with sponsorship from various organizations. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Claflin students can stop by the Pantry centrally located on campus to pick up non-perishable food items.

“Right now, we have three sponsors -- Food Lion Feeds, Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) -- and now KPMG,” Snell said. “Our goal is to continue to have a relationship with our current sponsors while looking to build relationships with new sponsors so we can keep the Pantry open and vital for the student body.”

