Claflin University’s Matriculation Day Convocation featured a challenge for the incoming freshman as well as updates on future plans for the university.

Tuesday’s ceremony formally welcomed the freshman Class of 2027 to the university and was the 155th such ceremony in the university’s history.

University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said the Class of 2026 had a retention rate of over 80% for students returning to school after their freshman year, the highest the school has seen in around two decades.

He challenged the Class of 2027 to beat that percentage, as well as listen to the advice of upperclassmen.

“Freshmen, the mentoring you will receive from them will make a difference in your college career,” he said. “Listen to your upperclassmen. They have a message for you.”

The university will soon announce its 13th consecutive year of being ranked among the top ten historically Black colleges and universities in the nation, Warmack said.

“It takes a village, and Claflin is a village,” he said. “You hear all the time that we’re a family. That’s not just rhetoric. That’s something we believe in.”

Warmack also shared some details of how the university is investing in infrastructure to improve the student experience, including the upcoming “world-class” student center.

He said the student center is the result of conversations with former student body president Kayla Hodges,

“If it wasn’t for her vision, we wouldn’t be building that building now,” Warmack said. “What legacy will you leave, Class of 2027, when you leave this institution?”

Ground was broken on the $30 million student center on March 22, 2022. Plans include a theater, performing arts center, 800-seat ballroom, eSports center, meeting and conference rooms and a food court with national, name-brand eateries.

Warmack also thanked Claflin alumni for surpassing the $1 million fundraising goal the university set for student scholarships this year. He said the university’s percentage of alumni who donate – 40% – leads HBCUs in the nation.

The ceremony also included performances by Claflin’s Concert Choir, remarks by Virginia Union University President and CEO Dr. Hakim Lucas and the installation of student government officers.