Claflin among state’s top 10

Claflin University has been ranked eighth in College Choice’s 2021 poll of the top 25 colleges and universities in South Carolina.

Claflin is the only historically black college and university listed in the rankings.

“We are extremely proud that the university’s upward trajectory is reflected in national and regional rankings that highlight our exceptional academic programs, student-centered campus environment, world-class faculty and supportive and loyal alumni,” Claflin President Dwaun J. Warmack said.

“These rankings support our strategic initiatives related to growing the endowment, increasing student enrollment and enhancing brand awareness. They also strengthen our relationships with other premier higher education institutions,” he said.

According to its website, College Choice’s methodology for selecting the top schools includes using data related to academic quality – including test scores and student-to-faculty ratios.

Student body diversity, tuition and fees, return on investment and the expected early career income for graduates are other variables.