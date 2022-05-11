 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrating achievement

Celebrating achievement

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College graduate Zavier Saunders talks with some of his instructors following the commencement exercises at OCtech on Tuesday, May 10. 
Celebrating achievement

OCtech President Dr. Walter A. Tobin greets graduates as they receive their degrees and diplomas at Wednesday's commencement exercises. 
Celebrating achievement

OCtech held commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 10. 
IN PHOTOS: OCtech Commencement Exercises
