Celebrating achievement

South Carolina State University has joined with Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC (Greystar) and Project Destined for a three-year accredited …
Sharon Hampton, current principal of Robert E. Howard Middle School, has been named coordinator of recruitment and retention for the Orangebur…
The Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) is hosting an educator festival-style career fair for certified and classified employees on Satur…
DENMARK -- Ninety-six students became the first graduates of Voorhees University Saturday, May 7, during in-person commencement exercises on c…
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold two graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 10, in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.
South Carolina State University’s ROTC Bulldog Battalion will conduct its spring commissioning ceremony Thursday, May 5, beginning at 2 p.m. i…
