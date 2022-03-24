Call Me MISTER students shine at conference

Future educators in South Carolina State University’s Call Me MiSTER program led discussions about school mentoring efforts and the “school-to-prison” pipeline earlier this month at a national conference in Washington, D.C.

“Words cannot describe how powerful the experience of being able to present to hundreds of teachers from across the nation,” said Jordan Smith, a freshman in the Call Me MiSTER program. “The networking and experience I gained is something that I will never forget.”

Smith joined fellow “MiSTERs” Samuel Murray, Christopher Austin and Keenean Johnson, as well as Dr. Rashad Anderson, campus program director, in leading two plenary sessions at the national A Dream Deferred Conference March 2-4. The Call Me MiSTER program is designed to provide a pipeline of African American male teachers, mentors and role models to South Carolina’s public schools and communities.

Since its launch in 2005, the A Dream Deferred conference convenes thousands of education professionals from across the United States to focus on best practices, key data, and research to drive measurable actions to ensure access to opportunity for students of color. This is the fourth time a MiSTER cohort has presented at this annual conference.

The team’s first plenary session dealt with how implementing school-based mentoring programs has a trifold effect on students in areas of academics, cultural capital, and reducing risky behavior. The session guided education stakeholders on how to build their own mentoring programs from the ground up.

In the second session, the Call Me MiSTER members discussed the predominant ways the school-to-prison pipeline for elementary Black male students are enacted in everyday classrooms and school practices.

“I am absolutely elated of the phenomenal job these MiSTERs did at this conference,” Anderson said. “For three of the students, this was their first time attending & presenting at a national conference and they all received standing ovations after both presentations. I am proud to lead such a distinguished group of future educators.”

For more information about the Call Me MiSTER program, contact Dr. Rashad Anderson at (803) 536-8490 or rander29@scsu.edu.

