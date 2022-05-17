Calhoun Academy graduation May 20

On Friday evening, May 20, 28 seniors at Calhoun Academy are scheduled to participate in their graduation exercises.
Mr. Bates Felder, member of the Calhoun Academy Board of Directors, will present the diplomas to the graduates assisted by Headmaster Becky Haigler and Upper School Administrator Sarah Barrineau. The invocation and benediction will be delivered by Lee Hollingsworth, youth pastor at Calhoun Baptist Church. The ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the school football field, weather permitting.
Valedictorian James McFadden “Mac” Felder will speak for the class of 2022 at the graduation exercises. Laurie Ann McGee, salutatorian, and Abigail Riley Katherine Williams, honor graduate, will also address the audience. Mac is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bates Felder. Laurie Ann’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Randall McGee. Mr. Chris Williams and Ms. Lisa Williams is the parent of Abbie.
Hollingsworth delivered the commencement sermon for the class of 2022, their parents, family and friends. That service was held Sunday evening, May 15, at 7 p.m.
Members of the class of 2022 are:
Bari Arden Arant
Austin Hunter Broadway
Paige Elaine Bronson
Julia Catherine Dixon
James McFadden Felder
Donna Gracyn Fulmer
Haley Nicole Fulmer
Caitlin Grace Hollingsworth
Andraes Kokonios
Jaden Starr Kovach
Margaret Kathleen Lambert
Matthew David Layton
Adam Tindal Lowder
Laurie Ann McGee
Lane Robert Noe
Robert Benjamin Ott
Cale Scott Quattlebaum
Ryan Jefferson Quattlebaum
Davis Christopher Riley
Kailey Elizabeth Shannon
Kaylee Marie Shannon
Jace Landen Shuler
Kaden Joseph Strickland
Hunter Case Summers
Madison Isabell Ulmer
Thomas Martin Waystack
Tanner Austin Whalen
Abigail Riley Katherine Williams
Serving as graduation marshals for the seniors are members of the junior class. Sarah Grace Kizer and Blakley Madison Kingsmore will serve as head marshals. Other marshals will be Lacey Reed Cornelius, Tallon Mackenzie Hood, Moriah Jordan Reed, and Christopher Jude Walker. These students are identified by their cumulative high school academic standings.