cademic honors announced

Bowman student

on Dean’s List

Kobie Josh Kirven, a senior from Bowman, has qulified for Presbyterian College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

To make the Dean’s List, students must earn between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.

Local students

make CCU

President's List

CONWAY -- 930 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the President's List for the fall 2020 semester. That's 10 percent of the student body with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.

Students earning a spot on the Presdient's List are Ajzahn Brown of St. George, Jalen Parrish of Swansea and Justin Wilson of Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0