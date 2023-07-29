Brookdale Elementary School is preparing to make history as it is on track to become the first Green Steps-certified school in Orangeburg County. The school has recently received two awards through the Green Steps program, sponsored by the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina, in recognition of its innovative environmental projects.

The ambitious students at Brookdale Elementary School have been hard at work, collecting and recycling ink cartridges from the school's inkjet printers. Their efforts didn't stop there; they also launched a community garden which has now become a collaborative effort involving the entire school.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for their diligent efforts and commitment to the environment. We want to inspire our students to understand the importance of protecting the air, soil, and water. It's not just about preserving our environment for future generations; it's about teaching them the value of stewardship, responsibility, and community engagement," said Principal Latonya Nelson.

Upon receiving Green Steps certification, Brookdale Elementary School will be the first in Orangeburg County to attain this achievement and will be mentored by the Orangeburg Soil and Water Conservation District.

"This is not the end, but just the beginning. We have plans to further extend our environmental initiatives. Our next project will involve substituting chemical-based cleaning supplies with a more eco-friendly alternative—orange peels. Our aim is to become Green Steps-certified in time for the upcoming school year,” added Nelson.

The school is setting a remarkable example and encouraging students to take an active role in sustainability and environmental stewardship. As the Brookdale Elementary School community moves forward, they do so with an unwavering commitment to protecting the planet and fostering a greener future.