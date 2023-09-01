The Orangeburg County School District announced that Brookdale Elementary School has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Battelle Foundation Fund of The Columbus Foundation.

The grant was secured through the Savannah River National Laboratory K-12 Catalyst STEM Grant and is titled “Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead in 23-24 Olympics.”

"This grant is more than just funding; it's a launchpad for our students to explore and excel in S.T.E.A.M subjects through a creative and engaging approach," said Delorise Childs, the Instructional Coach at Brookdale Elementary who submitted the grant.

The funding will be channeled toward an innovative S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) curriculum designed for students in grades pre-K through 5.

The curriculum, organized around the theme of the "Olympics," will include winter and spring activities designed by a team of dedicated teachers.

"These activities aren't just fun and games; they're strategically designed to target student growth in areas like geometry and measurement," Principal Latonya Nelson said. "We're very thankful for this grant, as it allows us to offer a richer, more engaging educational experience for our students."

Monthly activities will be rolled out as part of the curriculum, with a specific focus on geometry and measurement. These interactive learning modules are tailored to promote analytical thinking, problem-solving and hands-on experience among students.

To further enrich the curriculum and its implementation, representatives from the Savannah River Site will be actively involved, offering their expertise and assistance in ensuring the program’s success.