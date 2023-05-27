Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg County School District has announced that Briana Berry, an Edisto Elementary School teacher, has been recognized as the 2022-2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the New Educator in Orangeburg end of the year celebration on May 24, 2023.

The NEO Academy develops, mentors and supports new educators in OCSD. Led by Dyisha Taylor, OCSD’s Human Resources Director of Certified Personnel, the academy focuses learning sessions on critical areas, including classroom management, lesson planning and delivering high-quality instruction.

Berry is an example of OCSD's GROW (Getting Ready for Opportunities to Work in Orangeburg County) program. GROW taps into existing talent within the district's support staff and encourages non-certified employees to obtain education certification and become teachers. Before her current role, Berry was a teacher assistant recognized as the 2021-2022 OCSD Support Staff of the Year.

Berry's class has demonstrated academic progress, with 150% typical growth in iReady results. Beyond her academic responsibilities, Berry actively contributes to the EES community, lending her musical talents to awards programs, leading clubs and inspiring others with her commitment and dedication.

Also recognized was Kimani Dobson from Mellichamp Elementary School, the runner-up for Rookie Teacher of the Year.