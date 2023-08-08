The Helping Community Back to School Bash offered school supplies, food, and fun.

The July 15 event, sponsored by the Orangeburg Community Action Group, was held at the American Legion on Riverside Drive.

Guests enjoyed water slides and games along with a variety of food including drinks, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and snow cones.

Bookbags, tablets, pencils, index cards, pens and scissors were among the school supplies given away.

The Orangeburg Community Action Group Day was free to the community.

The Orangeburg Community Action Group was launched in 1999 through the collaboration of neighborhood block leaders Stanley Wakefield and Penny Parker.