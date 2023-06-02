Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Porth
Moody
Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School will livestream its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Valedictorian is Reagan Elizabeth Porth. Salutatorian is Marin Faith Moody.
The Orangeburg County School District has announced the honor graduates for the Class of 2023 at the following schools.
Denmark-Olar High School will hold its graduation at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Calhoun County High School held its commencement exercises at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023.
