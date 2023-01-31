Army Corps speaker kicks off SCSU series

The deputy district engineer for programs and project management, Lisa Metheney, will kick start the College of Business and Information Sciences Executive Speaker Series on Wednesday at noon.

The series will take place in the fourth-floor auditorium of Belcher Hall at South Carolina State University.

Metheney, a 30-year Corps veteran, has been a senior civilian for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Charleston District since January 2014.

She has led 250 employees around the state in developing innovative and effective solutions that meet engineering, environmental and emergency management needs for South Carolina, the U.S. Army and the nation.

ESS brings a broad mix of business professionals to SC State from across the nation, including international staff from multinational companies. It also provides business students with networking opportunities and lessons in thought leadership.

Students from all majors come with high expectations to gain new contacts while learning valuable insights from industry experts, including some of our nation's most successful business leaders.

“CBIS will continue the tradition of inviting highly talented and innovative keynote speakers, who want to share with SC State’s students their passion and creativity to make a difference in America,” said QueWanda Middleton, the director of the Leadership & Development Program at CBIS. “It is our commitment to ensure students receive very impactful knowledge from qualified professors in the classroom, in addition to very good motivational speakers from industry.”

“ESS gives our students the opportunity to be educated, encouraged, motivated, and connected with well-known and reputable employers, while gaining the appropriate level of confidence needed to take on the world after matriculating through SC State University,” said Dr. Matthew Guah, dean of the College of Business and Informational Systems.