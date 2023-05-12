COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina State Fair has named the 2023 recipients of its annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program, including area students from District 6.

They are: Dawson Marion Bell, Dorchester Academy; Harrison Rucker Brannon, Hammond School; Dy’Kari Dawson, High School for Health Professions; Kendra Hollington, Early College High School; Eric Jones, SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe; Nyasia Lewis, Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School; Natalie Marcy, Homeward Education Association; and Clinton Westbury, Woodland High School.

For the first time in more than a decade, the fair increased its total scholarship investment to $500,000, awarding each recipient $10,000. In addition, a bonus scholarship this year for a total of 51.

The South Carolina State Fair, a self-supporting 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, awards scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university or technical college in the state. The individual scholarship amount increased this year from $7,500 to $10,000. The $10,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $2,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.

The S.C. State Fair has a history of supporting education, with the scholarship program being one way in which the organization gives back to the community. Since the inception of the Ride of Your Life program in 1997, the fair has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.

This year's recipients were chosen from applicants from across the state. The scholarship funds may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer or textbooks. Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

This year’s S.C. State Fair will take place Oct. 11-22. Carolina Lights, Columbia’s only drive-through holiday light show, is scheduled for Dec. 8-24.