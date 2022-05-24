Ag students get $83K scholarships, sign to be agribusiness majors at SCSU

MCCORMICK – With a shared vision to advance agriculture in the Palmetto state, two South Carolina agencies celebrated their partnership to grow the next generation of leaders.

SC State University 1890 Research & Extension awarded full-tuition scholarships to two seniors at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe during a college-acceptance signing ceremony on April 27 in McCormick.

Jake Simpson and Jaquez Perry, recipients of the 2022 SC State 1890 Agriculture Innovation Scholarship, will join the freshman class of 2026 as declared agribusiness majors in the newly established College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at SC State University. The pair looks to expand their knowledge of the management and business aspects of the ag industry and bring a fresh perspective to the state’s growing billion-dollar industry.

The two seniors will each receive up to $83,300 in scholarship monies that will cover their expenses throughout their four-year academic careers.

“It’s a great day to be a Bulldog,” Simpson, the senior at JDLH, boasted. “The faculty and staff at SC State have been very welcoming, and I am excited to continue my education at one of the best colleges in the state.”

“It’s a blessing to be able to receive a free education. I am thankful for this opportunity and looking forward to attending SC State University,” Perry stated. “I am proud to be a Bulldog.”

“I am proud that these two have chosen SC State University to pursue their academic goals,” said William Whittaker, acting dean for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences. “We are confident that Jake and Jaquez will enjoy their time at SC State and will ultimately graduate with the skills necessary to take on new challenges and opportunities within agriculture.”

To assess the needs of future farmers and add value to the agriculture industry, SC State 1890 and the Governor’s School of Agriculture at John de la Howe signed a memorandum of agreement September 2022. Since the signing, the two institutions have developed summer programs and other initiatives which have blossomed into a pipeline that will help train and prepare the next generation of leaders in the agricultural industry.

“The students and I at JDLH are going to miss these two young men, but I am confident that they will succeed at SC State University” said Greg Thompson, principal, SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at JDLH. “As a proud graduate of SC State University, I have no doubts that these two will be able to matriculate into an environment that encourages integrity, tenacity and excellence. Both Jake and Jacquez are exceptional students and agronomist. Through this partnership, I am certain that these two will continue to receive the love, support and education that will lead towards a promising future in agriculture.”

“Knowledge and skill are needed to be successful in any career field, and we are excited to welcome these bright individuals to SC State University,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for 1890 programs. “The partnership between JDLH and SC State University is essential to improving the knowledge and skills of our future leaders. Not only will these students receive an education, but both will also be able to further develop their skills while working on our new 200-acre research and demonstration farm.”

Pushing the envelope in research and innovation in agriculture, the two will have student employment opportunities at the new research and demonstration farm located in Olar, where they will work alongside the farm manager to receive professional development and research training.

Offered to high school seniors and transfer students with an interest in agriculture and ag-related careers, the 1890 Agriculture Innovation Scholarship is a four-year full-tuition scholarship that covers students’ tuition, books/fees and housing expenses, after other scholarships and aid have been applied. Funded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food And Agriculture, students also receive a complimentary laptop, professional development and direct connections to internship and job opportunities with the USDA.

To learn more about the Agriculture Innovation Scholarship, contact Dr. Derrick Wise, state program leader for education innovation and support, at dwise5@scsu.edu.

