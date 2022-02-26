A James Global donates $50K to scholarships at SC State

A James Global Services Inc. has made an initial investment of $50,000 toward a $100,000 pledge for the establishment of an endowment to support the educational needs of first generational students at South Carolina State University.

Understanding the opportunities these need-based scholarships will provide, President/CEO Dino James is committed to changing the trajectory of success for future generations.

"There are so many things that we take advantage of in terms of access, that includes education,” James said. “I just want to make a difference by contributing to a foundation that allows these students to thrive not only here at SC State University but also in life.”

James’ contribution bolstered SC State’s “Ready All to Do and Dare” fundraising campaign, which celebrates the university’s 125 years of education and service.

James also made a $10,000 contribution in April 2021 to the College of Business at SC State to support its entrepreneurial program. He has committed to make additional annual contributions to this effort, as well.

James received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from South Carolina State University in 1990. Based in Columbia, A James Global Services Inc. manages construction, and renovation projects at commercial and government facilities.

“It was great reconnecting with Mr. James during a tailgate at Homecoming and at the Celebration Bowl,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said. “I’ve known Mr. James since being students together here at SC State, and his very generous donation serves as a vote of confidence for the university.

“While it is great that he has shared his financial resources with us, I look forward to him sharing his story with our students in hopes of cultivating other successful Bulldogs with a willingness to give back,” Conyers said. “In 15 years, Mr. James has gone from being laid off from his job in cooperate America to owning his own company and donating $60,000 to SC State University this year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0